Police give update on SWG3 deaths as incidents treated as drug-related

The Police are not treating the cases as connected

Two teenagers died after attending a DJ set at SWG3 in Glasgow, Saturday August 13. Picture: John Devlin

Police investigating the death of two 18 year-olds at an event at SWG3 in Glasgow have now confirmed that the incidents are being investigated as ‘drug-related’.

The two teenagers attended the Ben Hemsley DJ set at SWG3 on Saturday, August 13. One first fell ill at Croy Train Station after leaving the event at around 23.20pm, he was later pronounced dead in University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie. The other became unwell at SWG3 at around 02;20am on Sunday, and died in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital shortly after.

Officers have confirmed that they do not believe the deaths to be related - the two young men have not been named.

Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two men who have lost their lives.

“So far in our inquiries it has been established that both of these men, who were unknown to each other, attended the same event in the Eastvale Place area of Glasgow on Saturday night.

“However, inquiries remain ongoing and although we are investigating both deaths as drug-related at this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between these deaths.

“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances and are working with the venue, colleagues in the NHS and Public Health Scotland as our inquiries continue to ensure a partnership and public health led approach.”