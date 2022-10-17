Barry from Maryhill - who was last seen at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley - has been missing for the last 12 days.

Friends, family and police officers at the Paisley station are re-appealing for thelp from the public to help trace 40-year-old Barry McCullagh, who was last seen around 5.20pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Barry, who lives in Castlemilk was last seen near to the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Corsebar Road, Paisley.

He is described as 5 ft 9 ins in height and of medium build with short, black hair. He was wearing black and navy jogging trousers, a black jacket, and grey and white trainers. Over 4.5k people have shared the families appeal to find Barry on Facebook.