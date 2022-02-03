Bid to change layout of streets in 28 Glasgow neighbourhoods to cut reliance on cars

Plans to change the layout of Glasgow streets in 28 neighbourhoods to lower reliance on cars are moving forward.

Areas in line for the ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ makeovers include Greater Govan, Possilpark, Ruchill, Langside, Dennistoun and Ibrox.

Council bosses are looking at giving the areas a makeover to make sure residents can get what they need locally and also have more green spaces.

Update to councillors

Consultation with residents in Ruchill to Cowlairs and Langside to Toryglen have led to proposals including traffic calming, improved footpaths, planters and public seating, parklets, traffic filters that prioritise active travel and junction redesign among others.

Councillors were presented with an update on the plans at the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, chair SNP councillor Angus Millar said it is “exciting” to see the projects moving forward.

Streets are to be transformed into “areas where people feel they are safe, pleasant, attractive environments” according to a council report.

It said: “Through an area-based approach, the liveable neighbourhoods plan will develop an inclusive network of accessible and revitalised neighbourhoods designed for the benefit of all, with integrated green infrastructure and enhanced public spaces.”

More plans

The liveable neighbourhood plan is one of a number of strategies aiming to help the council hit a target of reducing car kilometres travelled by 30 per cent come 2030. Another goal would see the local authority become carbon neutral by that year.

The city is to be reshaped into 20 minute neighbourhoods with people able to meet their daily needs within 20 minutes of their homes by walking or cycling to get to schools, shops or healthcare.

Councillor Anna Richardson said: “It’s fantastic to see plans for the first two liveable neighbourhoods starting to take shape. The input from residents and community groups has been invaluable and has really helped to identify the specific issues that affect people as they move around their local area.”

Areas in line for liveable neighbourhood development:

Ruchill to Cowlairs Ruchill Hamiltonhill Possilpark Port Dundas Cowlairs

Dennistoun to Carntyne Dennistoun Haghill Carntyne Riddrie Cranhill

Govan to Kingston Greater Govan Ibrox Kingston

Langside to Toryglen Langside Battlefield Mount Florida King’s Park Toryglen

Other areas in line for Liveable Neighbourhoods development are:

Pollokshaws, Mansewood, Pollokshields West, Shawlands and Strathbungo,

Greater Gorbals, Govanhill and Pollokshields East,

Sighthill, Roystonhill, Germiston, Blackhill and Hogganfield,

Yoker, Scotstoun, Jordanhill and Whiteinch

North Cardonald, Pennilee, Crookston, South Cardonald, Bellahouston, Craigton and Mosspark