Bid to change layout of streets in 28 Glasgow neighbourhoods to cut reliance on cars

Areas in line for the ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ makeovers include Greater Govan, Possilpark, Ruchill, Langside, Dennistoun and Ibrox.
Council bosses are looking at giving the areas a makeover to make sure residents can get what they need locally and also have more green spaces.
Update to councillors
Consultation with residents in Ruchill to Cowlairs and Langside to Toryglen have led to proposals including traffic calming, improved footpaths, planters and public seating, parklets, traffic filters that prioritise active travel and junction redesign among others.
Councillors were presented with an update on the plans at the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee yesterday.
Speaking at the meeting, chair SNP councillor Angus Millar said it is “exciting” to see the projects moving forward.
Streets are to be transformed into “areas where people feel they are safe, pleasant, attractive environments” according to a council report.
It said: “Through an area-based approach, the liveable neighbourhoods plan will develop an inclusive network of accessible and revitalised neighbourhoods designed for the benefit of all, with integrated green infrastructure and enhanced public spaces.”
More plans
The liveable neighbourhood plan is one of a number of strategies aiming to help the council hit a target of reducing car kilometres travelled by 30 per cent come 2030. Another goal would see the local authority become carbon neutral by that year.
The city is to be reshaped into 20 minute neighbourhoods with people able to meet their daily needs within 20 minutes of their homes by walking or cycling to get to schools, shops or healthcare.
Councillor Anna Richardson said: “It’s fantastic to see plans for the first two liveable neighbourhoods starting to take shape. The input from residents and community groups has been invaluable and has really helped to identify the specific issues that affect people as they move around their local area.”
Areas in line for liveable neighbourhood development:
Ruchill to Cowlairs Ruchill Hamiltonhill Possilpark Port Dundas Cowlairs
Dennistoun to Carntyne Dennistoun Haghill Carntyne Riddrie Cranhill
Govan to Kingston Greater Govan Ibrox Kingston
Langside to Toryglen Langside Battlefield Mount Florida King’s Park Toryglen
Other areas in line for Liveable Neighbourhoods development are:
- Pollokshaws, Mansewood, Pollokshields West, Shawlands and Strathbungo,
- Greater Gorbals, Govanhill and Pollokshields East,
- Sighthill, Roystonhill, Germiston, Blackhill and Hogganfield,
- Yoker, Scotstoun, Jordanhill and Whiteinch
- North Cardonald, Pennilee, Crookston, South Cardonald, Bellahouston, Craigton and Mosspark
- Knightswood, Temple and Anniesland
- Lambhill and Milton
- Easterhouse, Ruchazie and Garthamlock