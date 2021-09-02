Bishopbriggs: Last call to have your say on regeneration of town centre

Amy Callaghan MP and Rona Mackay MSP have been touring Bishopbriggs town centre

The consultation, which runs until September 15, has gathered a range of views from across the region, encouraging residents, business owners and community activists to have their say on the plans for town centre redevelopment.

SNP politicians Rona Mackay MSP and Amy Callaghan MP have been touring the constituency to hear at first hand from residents and community groups about their wishes for the town.Ms Mackay said: “I’ve been blown away by the phenomenal response to our joint consultation on the future of Bishopbriggs.

"It shows the clear strength of feeling my constituents have for town centre regeneration.

“With the consultation set to close on September 15, there’s still time to have your say and ensure your voice is heard.

“The views of our constituents are absolutely paramount.

"We will present your voices – your suggestions for improvements to our community – within a report published soon after the consultation closes.

"We want to make sure that those voices are reflected in any decisions taken over the future of our town.

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan added: “As we emerge from the pandemic now is the time to ensure our town centre is modern, refreshed and fit for the future.

“Both Rona and I have heard from residents, community groups and business owners who wanted their voice at the front and centre of any plans to redevelop our town.

“We’re delighted to have presented them with this opportunity and look forward to working with them and all other stakeholders as we ensure a brighter, revitalised town centre is achieved."