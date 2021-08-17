Calls to overhaul Glasgow’s subway company after chief executive suspended

Glasgow’s SNP group is calling for an overhaul of public transport body SPT — which runs the city’s subway — after its chief executive was suspended.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport boss Gordan Maclennan has been suspended while claims he drove a car with a cloned number plate are investigated.

The transport group is carrying out the probe following a report in The Sunday Mail — which said Mr Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registrations. Mr Maclennan has denied any wrongdoing.

SNP councillor Angus Millar wants a review of the body and its functions to be carried out and to “move on from the continual negativity which surrounds SPT”.

He said: “Not for the first time, SPT is mired in serious allegations which overshadow the services a 21st century regional transport body in a dynamic city region like Glasgow’s should be providing to citizens.

“Whilst it is entirely correct that due process should take its course in any investigation into these allegations, this latest episode must surely prompt an urgent discussion on the purpose of SPT.

“It was designed to serve a geographic area, the political boundaries for which were dissolved almost 30 years ago. The transport needs of citizens in Carntyne and Maryhill are a world away from those in Campbelltown and Maybole.

“Glasgow and the west of Scotland have completely changed since SPT’s establishment in the 1980s. We need transport authorities which are relevant to the changing needs of transport users, particularly across a major metropolitan area like Glasgow.”

Plans for a Glasgow Metro are being developed after the scheme was included in Transport Scotland’s strategic transport projects review earlier this year.

Described as a “potential game changer” by council leader Susan Aitken, the project is planned to start with a link from Glasgow Airport to Paisley Gilmour Street.

It is expected a Metro would focus on under-served areas of the city, improving access to the city centre, hospitals and transport hubs, such as Glasgow Central and Queen Street rail stations.

Cllr Millar, who chairs Glasgow’s environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee, said: “The increasing importance of transport as a social and economic driver, something which connects people to job, learning and social opportunities, and, critically, the role of transport within the climate emergency — these need an authority, the policies and the governance which reflect that.

“SPT is well-served by talented people with leading expertise on transport issues. They aren’t served by the scandals which engulf the organisation and the structures it works within.

“The time is right to look at how we create the right structures to best serve the travelling public, modernise transport policy and governance and move on from the continual negativity which surrounds SPT.”

In response to Cllr Millar’s comments, an SPT spokeswoman said: “SPT works hard to provide transport for people across the west of Scotland including some of our most isolated communities and more vulnerable people.