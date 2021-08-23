Consultation over secure cycle parking in Glasgow city centre

Glaswegians are being consulted on plans to introduce secure cycle parking in the city centre.

What: The parking spots would be introduced at transport hubs and places of employment.

What does the consultation ask: The consultation aims to learn how Glaswegians travel and what facilities would help those who cycle. Questions focus on what methods of transport Glaswegians use and how often users visit the city centre.

How long do I have to complete it: The deadline for responses to the consultation is October 3. It’s short and will take around five minutes to complete.