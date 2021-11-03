COP26: Susan Aitken welcomes world mayors to Glasgow city chambers

Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken has welcomed mayors from around the world to the city chambers during COP26.

Susan Aitken was joined by mayors from around the world.

As well as London mayor Sadiq Khan, Ms Aitken rolled out the red carpet for LA mayor Eric Garcetti and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo among other leaders to the city.

Yesterday morning they talked about actions cities can take to tackle the climate crisis. It comes as part of a pledge from about 1000 cities and local governments to reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.

SNP councillor Aitken said: “Cities are the leaders in the race to net zero – around a thousand across the world have already made their ambitions clear, including Glasgow.

“During COP26, our own City Chambers has become the world’s city hall and I have been delighted to welcome colleagues from far and wide.

“Together, we will have the responsibility to deliver on the pledges made by nations – but we can also help raise their ambitions.”

The Langside politician took part in an event with leaders from C40 Cities – a global network of mayors promoting climate action.

C40 Cities chair and Mayor of London Mr Khan announced two thirds of C40’s funding will go to ‘Global South’ areas affected by climate change.

Mr Khan said: “Cities are leading the way when it comes to tackling the climate emergency and I am committed to doing more to support cities in the global south, which are on the front-line – facing the worst consequences of climate change.”