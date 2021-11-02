Temperatures in Glasgow could plummet to below freezing over the next few days as some experts predict snowfall for other parts of Scotland.

It is to be especially cold on Wednesday evening leading into Thursday morning where the feels-like temperature will be approximately 0°C.

Jim Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express that Scotland could see snowfall in the coming weeks.

“This will be the coldest week of the Autumn to date, with air and ground frosts for many inland areas even as soon as tomorrow.

“Precipitation wise, nothing really of concern going forward; no significant snow events at all, though in a week’s time the Scottish mountains may well see a dusting or two.“

Mr. Dale added: “Not overly unusual and still around the seasonal par during the day, all compensated by some lengthy sunny spells for most.”

Strathclyde weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

A mainly dry night with a few clear spells, especially for Ayrshire and Glasgow, cloudier for Argyll and one or two passing showers for the Inner Hebrides. Feeling chilly in the strengthening northerly breeze. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday:

Fresh to strong northerly winds will push one or two showers into Argyll but otherwise dry and bright for most, although a real cold feel to the day. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

A cold, but bright and sunny day on Thursday. Cloudier and milder on Friday with outbreaks of rain. Likely a wet and windy day on Saturday.

UK long range weather forecast

Sunday November 7 - Tuesday November 16

Blustery showers are likely in the far north and northeast at the start of the period, but these quickly clearing. Otherwise, plenty of fine, dry weather with long spells of sunshine.

Rain and thicker cloud will then steadily encroach from the west and northwest. Through the week beginning the 8th, areas of low pressure lying to the north or northwest of the UK will bring unsettled conditions predominantly affecting the north and west, with some heavy rain and strong winds followed by cooler, more showery interludes.