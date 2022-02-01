Council fails to apply for funds to help vulnerable residents pay for new smoke alarms

The council was the only local authority in Scotland not to apply for part of a £500,000 pot from the Scottish Government, working in partnership with Care and Repair.

Local MPs Amy Callaghan and Stuart McDonald have slammed the joint council leaders for leaving vulnerable people at “a disadvantage”.

The law requiring every home in Scotland to have interlinked smoke alarms in the living room, hallways and landings, and a heat alarm in the kitchen, came into force on Tuesday, February 1.

It is estimated to cost £220 for an average three-bedroom property.

To support older and disabled residents, the Scottish Government has provided £500,000 to help with installation, in partnership with Care and Repair Scotland.

Neighbouring West Dunbartonshire was awarded £10,000 and the service covering North and South Lanarkshire secured £66,000.

Care and Repair in East Dunbartonshire is operated by the council.

Having failed to apply, the council, say the MPs, have been forced to fall back on the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service who were given £1 million by the Scottish Government to install alarms in the highest risk owner-occupied homes.

Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald says he has now written to the council to express his frustration, insisting it uses its own resources to ensure residents receive the same service.

While local MP Amy Callaghan said: “The council has badly let down older and disabled residents. It’s a ridiculous situation and nothing less than a dereliction of duty.

“Residents will rightly question why they regularly hear local councillors bleat about an alleged lack of funding for local authorities, while at the same time East Dunbartonshire Council didn’t bother to apply for this funding pot.”

Bishopbriggs Councillor Gordan Low, East Dunbartonshire's SNP group leader, added: "Given the challenges across the public sector, and the financial pressures on our communities, it's vital that the Council takes full advantage of every funding opportunity available.

"The Council's Tory/LibDem administration is always quick to complain about the funding of local government services, which makes it all the more inexplicable."

Stuart McDonald MP added: “It is a mystery. Residents are left at a disadvantage compared to surrounding areas. It is imperative the Council revisits this issue and provides the funding needed.”

East Dunbartonshire Council this week refused to say why they had not applied for the funding.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive would only say: “We are working closely with Scottish Fire and Rescue to ensure that all eligible residents who request help with the new alarms receive it.