Council leader makes no apologies for being ambitious for South Lanarkshire

Council Leader Joe Fagan has recorded a message for 2023 for all South Lanarkshire residents.

In the short film, he reflects on a difficult 2022 for many in South Lanarkshire and promises the council will continue to support all local residents in 2023, as well as pledging to continue to fight for fair funding to do so.

Councillor Fagan said: “Here in South Lanarkshire, as across Scotland and the UK, our communities are not just struggling under the weight of one crisis – but many.

“Your council, with every other council in Scotland, has sounded a Budget SOS, as socially harmful cuts to council funding jeopardise local services and our capacity to deliver for you.

“Frankly, our budgets have been slashed and councils simply cannot do everything. But we promised to do all we can for the people who need us most – and we have.

“In October, as winter started to bite, I announced a funding package to increase the cost-of-living support provided by South Lanarkshire Council to £96 million, this year alone.

“We will continue to look for ways to add to our package of supports for residents during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Our ambitious plans will do more, to help make South Lanarkshire safer, more prosperous and greener.

“This is an ambitious programme, especially at a time when councils across Scotland are having to cope with years of underfunding from central government. But I make no apologies for being so ambitious, even in such difficult times.

“In fact, it is precisely because we are facing such difficulties that we must be ambitious.

“Ambitious for South Lanarkshire.

“Ambitious for all the many people who need the council’s help at this time.

“Ambitious for what we hope will be better times ahead, for all of us, working together.

“That is my pledge to you as we head into 2023. I wish you all the very best for the year ahead.”

