Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups, charities and social enterprises are being invited to a special event which aims to focus the spotlight on wonderful work taking place across East Dunbartonshire.

The Grants Advisory Committee AGM and Showcase will be an opportunity for representatives to hear about fantastic projects, learn more about the committee and the council's Community Grants Scheme, and to forge links with fellow third-sector groups.

It will take place on Wednesday, August 21, from 6.45pm to 8.45pm in Bearsden Academy Assembly Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Grants Scheme is one of the ways East Dunbartonshire Council provides funding to groups carrying out work locally.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 6.45pm to 8.45pm in Bearsden Academy Assembly Hall.

Applications are accepted during funding rounds throughout the year. More than £94,000 was allocated to projects following the April 2024 window – using money designated by the council from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Grants Advisory Committee (GAC) plays a key role, working to ensure the funds available make the biggest difference possible to local communities. It is made up of volunteers from groups across East Dunbartonshire.

To secure a place, please email [email protected] or call Community Planning on 0300 123 4510 by Monday, August 19. For more details, visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/community-grants-scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “I hope representatives of as many groups and organisations as possible are able to attend.

“There will be short presentations from a diverse range of grant recipients – providing information and inspiration.

“It's a chance to network with local volunteers and to learn more about potential funding opportunities. You can also hear about the work of the committee and how you could play a pivotal role.”

The Council’s Community Grants Scheme provides funding to organisations and groups which have a constitution, a bank account, are not for profit and aim to bring benefits to local residents.