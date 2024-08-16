Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GMB Scotland suspended looming industrial action in Scotland’s local authorities on Monday, after receiving a revised pay offer.

The union paused eight days of strikes in waste and cleansing, due to start on Wednesday, to allow members to vote on the new terms. The action would have involved workers in East Dunbartonshire.

GMB Scotland’s local government committee met on Monday morning to discuss the offer from CoSLA, representing Scots councils, involving a 3.6 per cent increase for all grades with a rise of £1,292 for the lowest paid, equivalent to 5.6 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is a significant improvement on what came before but our members will decide if it is acceptable.

Bin strike in East Dunbartonshire is on hold for now, thanks to a better pay offer.

“It is better than that offered to council staff in England and Wales, would mean every worker receives a rise higher than the Retail Price Index and, importantly, is weighted to ensure frontline workers gain most.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend action until our members can vote. It should never have got to this stage, however, and Scotland’s council leaders have again shown an absolute lack of urgency or sense of realism.

“For months, we have been forced to waste time discussing a series of low-ball offers when it was clear the Scottish Government needed to be at the table.

“The obvious reluctance of some council leaders to approach ministers has only caused needless uncertainty and threatened disruption.”