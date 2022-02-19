Stand for council election in Clydesdale

Now's the time to stand up for your local area.

Those who are elected won’t just get to speak up for their own communities and help make the big decisions for the area – they will also benefit from a unique experience.

One South Lanarkshire councillor, who is standing down after a period in office, said: “It was a huge privilege to represent my local area and I loved my role. I campaigned on a range of issues and I worked hard to be a champion for the whole community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was fortunate to meet so many incredible people and organisations during my time as a councillor and I was truly grateful for the support I had from council officers and staff.

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in representing their communities and helping people to consider standing as a councillor.”

Candidates are encouraged from all walks of life. South Lanarkshire has a proud record of councillors who come from a wide range of backgrounds, and diversity is encouraged.

COSLA recently ran a campaign – Why You? – to encourage people to consider standing for election and highlighting some of the successes of COSLA’s Barriers to Elected Office Special Interest Group. The campaign also features the personal experiences of councillors, as well as information to help you stand.