Councillor calls for a clean campaign

Councillor Ireland, who is aiming to be be reelected to East Renfrewshire Council for the SNP, said: “This pledge is something that is so incredibly important to me personally as I have been the subject of negative political campaigning and know first-hand how incredibly distressing this can be.
“The Clean Campaign Pledge seeks to hold candidates responsible for their side of the political debate, and will hopefully provide a more grown-up environment for political debate.
“I am asking all of my fellow candidates, in the upcoming local council elections, to sign the pledge and challenge each other on our local policies. Not engage in personal attacks.
“I certainly look forward to running, as always, a clean, positive and honest campaign focused on the issues that concern the people of Clarkston, Netherlee, Busby, Stamperland and Williamwood.”