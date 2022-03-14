Councillor calls for a clean campaign

Councillor Annette Ireland

Councillor Ireland, who is aiming to be be reelected to East Renfrewshire Council for the SNP, said: “This pledge is something that is so incredibly important to me personally as I have been the subject of negative political campaigning and know first-hand how incredibly distressing this can be.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Clean Campaign Pledge seeks to hold candidates responsible for their side of the political debate, and will hopefully provide a more grown-up environment for political debate.

“I am asking all of my fellow candidates, in the upcoming local council elections, to sign the pledge and challenge each other on our local policies. Not engage in personal attacks.