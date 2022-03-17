Councillor’s confusion fears over similar names on ballot

Councillor David MacDonald is seeking reelection as an independent

Councillor David Macdonald is standing for re-election in the Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood ward while David Tam McDonald is one of the SNP candidates for the seat. The incumbent councillor, one of four in the ward, which includes the SNP’s Annette Ireland, has asked his opponent to stand “using the names we use in everyday life”.

He fears voters could become confused when the names are listed, leading to spoiled ballots.

However, Mr McDonald said he will use the name he has “always been known as”. Councillor Macdonald will be listed first as Mac comes before Mc.

David Tam McDonald is standing for the SNP

In an open letter to his opponent, Councillor Macdonald said: “Under the alphabetical listing of candidates’ surnames, your name will be listed directly below mine on the ballot. This raises concerns about election clarity and the potential for voter confusion, as a result, misplaced votes and spoiled ballots.

“It is likely, I think, that many voters not fully aware of how to vote in a single transferable vote election could become confused as to which candidate they wish to vote for and could potentially either vote for the candidate they do not intend voting for or they may vote for both of us with the same number preference which would cause a ballot to be spoiled and the votes not to be counted.

“The implications of this is likely a significant rise in spoiled ballots within the ward and I think we can both agree that is not good for democracy.”

The letter then asks the SNP candidate to run as Tam McDonald or Dave Tam McDonald. “Does it not seem like a reasonable request to avoid confusion and the potential for misleading and confusing voters?”

In response, Mr McDonald said: “In my experience, voters have always known what the SNP stand for; in that vein, I’ve always been known as David Tam McDonald and that is how it will appear on the ballot paper.

“Voters know that the real choice awaiting them on May 5 is between an SNP-led administration delivering for families, with 1140 hours of free childcare for all three and four-year-olds, or a Tory-led administration which would cut vital services.

“While David Macdonald obsesses about process, I will be talking to residents about the issues that matter to them every day from now until May 5.”

A spokesman for the returning officer, Lorraine McMillan, has responded to Councillor Macdonald’s fears over “voter confusion”.

The spokesman said: “Candidates must include their full name on their nomination form, which consists of their surname and other names in full.

“This is the name which is normally is shown on the ballot paper. The Returning Officer has no authority to request or instruct that it be changed.

“The only exception to that is where the candidate themselves requests the use of a commonly used name on the ballot paper. However, it is an offence to give a false statement on a nomination form and therefore if a candidate chooses to use a name other than their full name, it must be a name by which they are commonly known.

“Until nominations close on March 30 it is not certain which candidates will be next to each other on the ballot paper. If Mr Macdonald and Mr McDonald both become candidates, there will also be some notable differences between both candidates’ details on the ballot paper.