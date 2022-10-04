Date set for Glasgow by-election, after former Labour leader’s death

A by-election will be held in Glasgow next month following the death of Labour councillor Malcolm Cunning.

The former Glasgow Labour leader passed away in September at the age of 65, just months after he had been re-elected to represent the Linn ward.

Glasgow City Council has now announced a by-election, with voters set to go to the polls on Thursday, November 17 to decide on a replacement.

Two Labour and two SNP councillors were elected in Linn at the council elections in May, with Cllr Cunning picking up the most first preference votes (2,152).

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

Paul McCabe and Margaret Morgan were then elected for the SNP before Catherine Vallis took the fourth seat for Labour. Incumbent Conservative councillor Euan Blockley lost his seat.

Nominations papers are available from the election office at 40 John Street or online at www.glasgow.gov.uk/electionsandvoting.

Advertisement

Candidates who choose to stand must return completed nomination papers to the office by no later than 4pm on Monday, October 17.