East Renfrewshire Council appeals to private sector landlords

The Private Sector Leasing Scheme offers guaranteed rental income and a long lease of up to three years.

There are no tenancy management costs and the landlord won’t have to pay any letting agent fees; the council will also ensure the property is returned in the original condition.

This scheme will provide accommodation to both local and Ukrainian homeless residents.

The council is appealing to private sector landlords to help it continue to offer vital housing support

In situations where Afghan or Ukrainian refugees require to move on from temporary or host accommodation, the council will consider lets in the private sector and wants

to establish links with landlords who may have vacancies now or in the near future.

In this situation, the lease would be between the landlord and tenant.