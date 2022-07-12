East Renfrewshire Council appeals to private sector landlords

East Renfrewshire Council is offering private sector landlords in the area an opportunity to lease their vacant property and help support local residents who require temporary accommodation.

By Brian Yule
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:38 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The Private Sector Leasing Scheme offers guaranteed rental income and a long lease of up to three years.

There are no tenancy management costs and the landlord won’t have to pay any letting agent fees; the council will also ensure the property is returned in the original condition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

This scheme will provide accommodation to both local and Ukrainian homeless residents.

Most Popular

The council is appealing to private sector landlords to help it continue to offer vital housing support

In situations where Afghan or Ukrainian refugees require to move on from temporary or host accommodation, the council will consider lets in the private sector and wants

to establish links with landlords who may have vacancies now or in the near future.

In this situation, the lease would be between the landlord and tenant.

Anyone interested in the scheme can find out more at www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/article/5271/Private-Sector-Leasing-Scheme

Read More

Read More
Plans for 32 apartments on former Glasgow bowling club submitted