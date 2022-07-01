East Renfrewshire Council’s biggest council house development opens doors

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the Balgraystone Road development in Barrhead © Gibson Digital /East Renfrewshire Council 2022

The 47-home development was delivered in partnership with Glasgow-based contractor CCG (Scotland), with more than £3m in Scottish Government funding, and consists of six one-and-two-bedroom wheelchair adaptable flats, 12 two-bedroom flats and 26 three-and-four-bedroom terraced houses designed by MAST Architects.

Works began in October 2020 and keys are now being handed over to more than 200 new tenants.

All of these homes have been constructed using CCG’s enhanced ‘iQ’ Timber System, a structural timber frame solution that combines with modern construction methods to create dwellings that have improved airtightness and thermal performance characteristics.

This results in a vast reduction in heat loss with lower energy demand contributing to lowering carbon emissions and generating annual savings on energy bills.

This innovation is contributing to the Council’s Get to Zero strategy where one of our goals is improve the energy efficiency of our homes as well as other properties across East Renfrewshire.

Since the Council’s ambitious new build development got underway in 2018, more than 170 homes have been built or are in development, providing affordable housing for those who need it most. Councillor Danny Devlin, the council’s Housing and Maintenance convener, said: “It is fantastic to see these homes now complete here in Barrhead, in what has been the most challenging of times.

"These high-quality new builds are providing much-needed housing to tenants and families and I’d like to wish them well in their new homes.

“I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in the development and completion of this site – it is a fantastic achievement for us all.

“The technology used in these energy efficient houses will reduce heating costs, making a big difference to our tenants. We are fully committed to improving our tenants’ homes and supporting owner-occupiers and other tenures to improve energy efficiency, which will ensure all residents in East Renfrewshire can live in warm comfortable homes at affordable energy costs.”

CCG Scotland Ltd managing director, David Wylie, added: “The completion of Balgraystone Road is a big milestone for CCG and East Renfrewshire Council.

"Not only does it form a major part of a housebuilding programme and strategic partnership that commenced over five years ago, the added layer of significance in the handover of the project undeniably stems in its delivery.

"By working together, we unwaveringly faced the challenges of the pandemic head on to ensure that we delivered for Barrhead and the result is this fantastic development of quality, energy efficient homes, and a legacy of support within the local community.

“On behalf of CCG, I thank the Council for their support and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”