East Renfrewshire MP backs calls for urgent action on refugees from Ukraine

Ms Oswald spoke out in response to comments by the Ukrainian ambassador that waiving visa requirements would resolve the issues facing refugees from Ukraine who face serious barriers in attempts to get to the UK.

MPs from across the House of Commons have condemned bureaucratic blockages and misinformation that have resulted in fewer than a thousand of an estimated two million refugees that have fled Ukraine arriving in the UK.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has refused to suspend the normal rules that apply for visa applications for refugees fleeing Ukraine. This has left thousands of Ukrainians scattered across Europe trying to collect the information they need to satisfy Home Office requirements.

Around two million people have fled Ukraine, but less than 1,000 have been allowed into the UK (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A petition to the UK Parliament asking for the UK to join other nations in waiving visa requirements for Ukrainian passport holders arriving in the UK has been signed by over 150,000 people, including more than 200 signatures from East Renfrewshire.

Ms Oswald said: “People are quite rightly outraged at the shambolic nature of the UK’s response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. We must act quickly to help as many Ukrainians seeking refuge as possible, most of whom are women and children.

“The Ambassador wants the UK to do the same as many European countries have already done and waive visa requirements and let people into the UK to seek refuge with friends or family who are already here or with the many communities who are gearing up to welcome them.

“People in East Renfrewshire have a strong track record of welcoming those seeking refuge and I have had many constituents contact me to protest at the actions of the UK Government in putting up these unnecessary barriers.

“The UK Government was quick enough to grant visas to Russian oligarchs who benefited from Putin’s corrupt regime and wanted to launder their ill-gotten gains. Now they must show compassion to Putin’s victims and drop these bureaucratic blockages for Ukrainian refugees.”