Fly-tipping and potholes major issues for Cardonald council candidates

Fly-tipping, potholes and the future of local facilities will be on voters’ agenda when they go to the polls in Cardonald this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ward, which also includes Hillington, Halfway, Penilee, Mosspark and Corkerhill, has been represented by two SNP and two Labour councillors over the last two council terms.

Like many wards, residents have raised concerns over fly-tipping and potholes as well as the state of roads in the area, with traffic on Paisley Road West also an issue. The condition of parks has also been a concern for residents, however cash for improvements at Rosshall and Penilee Park was secured late last year.

The future funding of local services will also be a key consideration, including the management of Penilee Community Centre, which is currently open to existing let holders only.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are concerns about potholes in Cardonald.

2017 results

Five years ago, Elaine McSporran, SNP, received the most first preference votes (20.66%), narrowly ahead of Labour’s Matt Kerr (20.45%). Alex Wilson, SNP, and Alistair Watson, Labour, were the other two councillors elected.

There was a 41.9% turnout with 9,261 valid votes. Cllr Watson died suddenly in June 2017 and a by-election was held in September of that year, with Labour’s Jim Kavanagh elected.

2022 candidates

McSporran, Kerr, Wilson and Kavanagh are all standing again as they look to keep two seats each for the SNP and Labour in Cardonald. Five candidates are hoping to take a seat away from the two largest parties in the city. Ellie Gomersall is the Greens candidate in the ward, the Conservatives have selected Stephen Paxton and Ross Chalmers is representing the Liberal Democrats. Robin Dudfield is standing for the Social Democratic Party and Alexander Torrance for Alba.

Full List Of 2022 Candidates

Ross Chalmers (Liberal Democrats)

Robin Dudfield (Social Democratic Party)

Ellie Gomersall (Greens)

Jim Kavanagh (Labour)

Matt Kerr (Labour)

Elaine McSporran (SNP)

Stephen Paxton (Conservative)

Alexander Torrance (Alba)