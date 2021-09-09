Forth and Clyde Canal ‘water bus’ and M8 garden among projects seeking funding

A ‘water bus’ on the Forth and Clyde canal in Glasgow North is one potential multi-million project being considered under funding bid plans.

A garden on top of the M8 and refurbishment of the People’s Palace are another two possible regeneration schemes the council could bid for.

The UK Government Levelling Up Fund has earmarked £432 million for Scotland – allowing local councils to bid for cash.

Glasgow City Council has drawn up a list of potential projects that could be put forward for the multi-million fund.

One project would involve looking at the feasibility of launching commuter boat travel on the Forth and Clyde canal with a water bus. A council paper said it would help link the “communities of each side of the 11 miles of the canal within Glasgow.”

A garden cap over the M8 between Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street as part of a plan to reconfigure the Charing X area is another option.

A third idea could see the restoration of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens – to ensure preservation for future generations.

The council is also considering submitting bids for the regeneration of Easterhouse and Maryhill town centres.

The council can submit up to seven bids with a maximum value of £20million per application. One bid is allowed per constituency. Council bosses could also put forward a large scale transportation bid for £20 million to £50 million.

Officials have already applied for Levelling Up cash to turn rundown stables in Pollok Country Park into a new heritage attraction.

But officials are yet to hear if it was successful. More bids are to be made in the future for more funding rounds.

Apart from Pollok Park no decision has been made on what projects could be presented for funding bids yet.

At today’s full council meeting Labour councillor Jane Morgan asked when and how elected members will be involved in the selection of projects.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “We understand that the next round of funding will be open sometime in the Autumn but to date we have had no further information on that from the UK Government.

“We also don’t have any indication when a decision will be made on the project we have already submitted or have received feedback on the submission that would allow us to support projects more likely to receive funding.

“There is already a list of possible projects approved by committee that officers are currently working through to see what projects for each remaining constituency would be best placed to go forward for submission.”

Councillor Aitken said officials would be happy to meeting with councillors to discuss project plans.