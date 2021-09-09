Frankie Boyle to perform warm up gigs at Glasgow comedy club

Where is he performing: The Glasgow funnyman will be at The Stand for 10 dates from September until December, as he tries out some new jokes for the live audience.
When is he performing: The first gig is on September 20, with the second gig coming the following day. More dates are scheduled throughout October and December.
Is he performing anywhere else: He will also be at The Glee over the next few months. But fans hoping to catch a show should be quick - tickets for the first few stand-up shows have already sold out.
Where can I get tickets: For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.