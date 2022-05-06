Glasgow election 2022 LIVE: Vote count starts

Sheffield's election count did not get underway until 2.50am this morning (Friday, May 6) after a man reportedly threatened staff at a polling station in Fulwood

The local elections in Scotland use a Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. Voters are asked not only to choose their preferred candidate, but rank candidates in order of preference.

When it comes to vote counting time, the number of votes needed to be elected is worked out by dividing the number of valid ballot papers by one more than the number of vacancies.

For example, if there are 3000 valid ballot papers and five vacancies, candidates will initially need 500 votes to be elected (3000 papers/five vacancies plus one).

If a candidate reaches that number they are elected. The ballot papers selecting them as their number one choice are then distributed to the second choice candidates. However, these are not worth a full vote.

If no other candidate has enough votes to be elected, the one with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and their ballots are distributed to the second choice candidates.