Glasgow election results 2022 live: latest on who has won council - as votes counted

Jill Pidgeon (Labour) has the honour of being the first elected councillor in Glasgow for 2022, having been elected to represent the Shettleston ward.
There are 85 seats up for grabs in 23 wards across Glasgow.
The last election was in 2017, in which the SNP won most of the seats and formed a minority administration.
We’ll have updates throughout the day on how the count is going.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:30
Bins, potholes and cost of living crisis among key issues
The polls are now closed and we should find out who will form the next Glasgow council administration later this afternoon.
The counting is being held at the Emirates Arena and it’s hoped the final results will arrive before 5pm.
We were out on Thursday to speak to voters at polling stations across Glasgow to get their views on the key issues.
How does STV voting system work?
The local elections in Scotland use a Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. Voters are asked not only to choose their preferred candidate, but rank candidates in order of preference.
When it comes to vote counting time, the number of votes needed to be elected is worked out by dividing the number of valid ballot papers by one more than the number of vacancies.
For example, if there are 3000 valid ballot papers and five vacancies, candidates will initially need 500 votes to be elected (3000 papers/five vacancies plus one).
If a candidate reaches that number they are elected. The ballot papers selecting them as their number one choice are then distributed to the second choice candidates. However, these are not worth a full vote.
If no other candidate has enough votes to be elected, the one with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and their ballots are distributed to the second choice candidates.
This continues until all the vacancies are filled.
Count now started
The count is now underway in Glasgow.
The ballot boxes are open and the counting has started.
The long wait
This is now the long wait until the results start to trickle in later today.
Members from each party will be watching as the votes are counted, trying to get a gist of how it’s going.