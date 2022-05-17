Glasgow Labour accused of ‘going backwards’ after new leader elected

The city’s Labour group has a new leader after returning councillor George Redmond won a contest against Malcolm Cunning.

Cllr Redmond, who was re-elected earlier this month after five years out of the city chambers, challenged the incumbent, Cllr Cunning, at a Glasgow Labour meeting today.

Members voted 24 to 11 in favour of a change of leadership and also backed Cllr Soryia Siddique for deputy, taking over from Cllr Eva Murray.

Cllr Siddique said she is “delighted to be the first female from a diverse background to be elected as deputy leader” of the Glasgow Labour group.

Cllr Redmond, an ally of former Labour group leader Frank McAveety, previously held senior roles during 18 years on Glasgow City Council, including as executive member for jobs, business and investment.

Last week, he told the Daily Record he would call a meeting of Glasgow’s business community if elected as group leader.

“Glasgow is not in a good place,” he said. “People want the city cleaned up. One of the first things I would do is call a meeting of the business community about the city centre.

“The state of the city centre is heartbreaking. Big stores have pulled out. We can’t pretend it is not happening.”

Glasgow Labour gained five seats in the council elections, increasing their number to 36, but it failed to beat the SNP, which took 37 seats and is in talks with the Greens over the formation of an administration for the next five years.

Cllr Cunning, who doesn’t plan to stand for re-election in 2027, believed he was the man to keep the SNP’s “feet to the fire” over this term. “It needs to be a Labour Party of the 2020s, not the dog-end of the last century and the beginning of this,” he said.

His deputy, Cllr Murray, will also be replaced, by Cllr Siddique, following the annual general meeting.

Cllr Siddique said: “Glasgow Labour has made history, I am delighted to be the first female from a diverse background to be elected as deputy leader.

“The communities I represent, and I, experience inequality every day. Glasgow gave me so much and I believe everyone should have similar life chances. I’m delighted to be part of a team of strong women, bringing their unique lived experience and knowledge to improve life chances.

“I know what the challenges are from serving in Southside Central in the heart of the First Minister’s constituency. My constituents have placed their trust in me again, I will put their concerns at the centre of all I do.”

News of the leadership change sparked criticism from opposition councillors on social media.

Cllr Malcolm Mitchell, an SNP representative for Garscadden/Scotstounhill, tweeted Labour is “going backwards” while the SNP “continue to take Glasgow forward”.

Cllr Blair Anderson, who represents the Greens in Partick East and Kelvindale, said: “Glasgow voted for a better, different future for our city, and Labour have voted to take us back to the 1990s.”

And his Greens colleague, Cllr Leodhas Massie, for Newlands/Auldburn, added: “The voters handed Glasgow CC a mandate for change. Not more of the same or a reversion back to old habits. That mandate applies to ALL of us elected, not just the outgoing administration.