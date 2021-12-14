Glasgow MSP calls for furlough scheme to return

Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie has called for the return of the furlough scheme.

The Scottish Greens co-leader said the UK Government must reintroduce the furlough scheme so that Scotland can take protective measures against the omicron variant whilst protecting jobs.

The UK Government’s furlough scheme came to an end on September 30, after supporting businesses and workers through most of the pandemic.

Now, with Covid-19 cases rising and Omicron spreading, Mr Harvie believes funding is needed to help workers and businesses already suffering due to a significant loss in trade and closures caused by local outbreaks, as well as allowing devolved governments to take public safety measures to stop the spread of the new strain of the virus.

What is he saying?

Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie said: “The UK Government has an utterly chaotic approach to Covid, with confusing messages undermined by the Prime Minister himself failing to follow the rules.

“Omicron is spreading fast and the UK Government must recognise the clear risks to vulnerable people and act decisively. The festive period is already disrupted, with many people cancelling plans for gatherings and hospitality businesses in Glasgow struggling. It’s time for the UK Government to act responsibly and reintroduce furlough where it is needed.