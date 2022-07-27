Glasgow’s conservative leader has publicly declared his support for Liz Truss to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Earlier today (27 July), councillor Thomas Kerr revealed on Twitter that he had been unsure who to back in the Tory leadership campaign but since hearing Ms Truss’ ideas, it was “clear” she had a vision to move the country forward.

Having both grown up in the west coast of Scotland, councillor Kerr believes that Ms Truss “has a plan” to help families most in need during the cost of living crisis.

Speaking exclusively to the local democracy reporting service, he said: “Our United Kingdom is facing a number of serious challenges at home and abroad.

“I’ve listened to both candidates over the past few days, it’s clear to me that Liz Truss has that vision to move our country forward, tackle the cost of living, rebuild our economy and restore trust in our politics.

“Having grown up in Paisley, she understands how important our United Kingdom is and is unequivocally a proud Unionist.

“That’s why I’m backing Liz to be the next Conservative and Unionist Party Leader and our country’s next Prime Minister.”

Ms Truss has vowed to reverse the increase in national insurance and immediately begin delivering her plan to grow the economy if elected.

Commenting on this, councillor Kerr said: “Having grown up, and now representing Glasgow’s East End, I know personally the struggles many families are facing, Liz has a plan to help them.

“She’d cut taxes immediately on working families to help ease the cost of living crisis and she would encourage growth in our economy. That’ll mean more money in your pockets, and more jobs for our community.