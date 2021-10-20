GMB calls for leadership to settle pay dispute to avert COP26 strikes

Trade union GMB has called for political leadership to settle the local government pay dispute and avoid strike action during COP26.

Glasgow City Council cleansing workers are due to strike during COP26.

Who is striking?

Refuse workers are due to go on strike during COP26, after they voted in favour of industrial action due to an ongoing dispute with COSLA over pay.

Now the GMB union has responded to Glasgow City Council leader, Councillor Susan Aitken, who has called, in a recent column, for national government to support local authorities in financially rewarding local government workers.

What is GMB saying about strike action?

Chris Mitchell, GMB Glasgow cleansing convener, said: “Last year, politicians were clapping their hands for key workers, now they are pointing their fingers at each other.

“Low paid workers across Scotland will be wondering why no one will take responsibility for paying us what we know we deserve.

“It is right that Susan Aitken has now backed GMB’s longstanding call for Scottish Government intervention to reward frontline heroes who, as she says, have gone above and beyond over the past 18 months.

“But with COSLA saying they can’t pay, and Kate Forbes and the Scottish Government saying they won’t pay, we don’t seem to be any closer to an offer that would prevent strike action in the city.

“The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow during COP 26 and hoping to see some political leadership from those attending, all we ask is that we see some from Scotland’s political class too.