Help shape the future of Crookfur, Greenfarm, Mearns Village and Westacres communities

Community councils offer residents the opportunity to come together and discuss matters of interest to their local area, share views and ensure their voices are heard.
East Renfrewshire Council consults with community councils on local issues, such as planning, licensing and roads.
Community councils have links with Police Scotland and other public bodies, and get involved in issues including the environment, green spaces, walking and cycling and reducing traffic congestion.
Councillor Colm Merrick, convener for Community Services and Community Safety, said: “Community councils are important bodies within East Renfrewshire.
"While providing another vital link between residents and their local authority, a community council brings local people together to help them make positive changes to their area.
“Every year community councils lead outstanding work across the whole of East Renfrewshire so if you’re interested or you’d like to make a difference in Crookfur, Greenfarm, Mearns Village and Westacres, then please help ensure your local community council is re-established.”
To download a nomination form, visit www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/crookfur-greenfarm-and-mearns
Anyone wishing to stand for election must be a resident in the community council area, aged 16 years or over and named on the electoral register. The proposer and seconder must also stay in the same neighbourhood area, with self-nomination not permitted.
The nomination period opens on closes on March 11 at 4.45pm.
To be posted a nomination form or for further information call community council liaison officer Vincent McCulloch on 0141 577 4645 or
email [email protected]