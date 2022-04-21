Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

John Marshall, who has lived in Holytown for 48 years, will be recognisable to many of our readers in that area and in Mossend for his work within the community.

Fresh from delivering Easter eggs to local schools since Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed with the extra going to Hatton Lea Care Home, John explained why he had decided to run for the party formed by former first Minister Alex Salmond a year ago.

John explained: “I left the SNP after several years due to the several Unexercised Mandates for Indyref 2 and the 'Self Identification' gender recognition reform proposed by the SNP.

"I joined the Alba Party and decided to run for local council.

“I promise to do whatever is asked of me by residents which may be possible. Labour abandoned the working class people of Scotland in 2014.

"SNP members are abandoning the party in droves and less said about the Tories the better. People need an alternative, And in local council elections it's maybe more about the candidate than the party, and I hope people have the sense to realise that I don't want to be a career politician.