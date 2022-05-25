Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Jones

Jean Jones, who represents Scottish Labour and retained her seat at the council elections earlier this month, has now made way for Motherwell-based Scottish National Party councillor Agnes Macgowan – who was appointed to the prestigious ceremonial role last week.

While a good proportion of her term was greatly restricted by the days of lockdown, Councillor Jones has been left with memories of her time at the helm which she’ll remember with great fondness, as she did her civic duties in a socially distanced set-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she admits that the inspirational folk of North Lanarkshire were an unfailing inspiration throughout the testing times we have all been living through.

This only strengthened her quest to connect with them.

Councillor Jones said: “I was delighted five years ago to be elected the first female provost and during that time have met so many marvellous people.

“One of my first events was the British Transplant Games where recipients of organs as well as family and friends competed here in North Lanarkshire. It was very humbling to see the positivity, despite the challenges they had faced.

“Almost two years of events was hampered by Covid but I was still able to meet people virtually and when restrictions permitted was able to do door step visits. Maybe I am the only provost ever to have to wear masks in pictures!”

Councillor Jones had a very special Transatlantic visit during her appointment which showcased the musical talent of so many in the authority, in the ‘Big Apple’.

She added: “Visiting New York with the North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band also will stand out as the young people and their families were excellent ambassadors for NLC.

“It is hard to pick out a high point as during my time I met so many volunteers, emergency services staff, army personnel or people celebrating special milestone events.