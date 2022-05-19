Kirsten joins call to save the Animals Abroad Bill

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten Oswald MP with #dontbetrayanimals banner

As part of its Animal Welfare Action Plan, published in May 2021, the UK Government proposed an Animals Abroad Bill to tackle animal cruelty and support conservation efforts overseas.

The Bill was to ban imports of hunting trophies, fur, and foie gras, and end the promotion of elephant tourist rides overseas.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Oswald joined representatives of the “Don’t Betray Animals” coalition as it launched enormous balloons above Parliament to send a clear message to Boris Johnson that animals need action, not hot air.

A Focaldata poll found 72 per cent of the UK public would like to see the government pass more laws to improve animal welfare and protect animals from cruelty.

Ms Oswald said: “The UK Government repeatedly promised to step up action to protect animals, both in the UK and globally. Shamefully, rumours have began circulating that this is yet another commitment from their 2019 manifesto that is to be ditched.

“The Government cannot be allowed to renege on their commitment to animal welfare and I was pleased to join the campaign groups working to ensure they #DontBetrayAnimals.”

Jessica Terry, of World Animal Protection UK, added: “It was great to see MPs asking the Prime Minister to keep his promise and introduce the Animals Abroad Bill to help end the horrors of trophy hunting and cruel animal entertainment.