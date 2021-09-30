Local MSP condemns Scottish Tories for backing ‘shameful’ Universal Credit cut

The Scottish Parliament has voted overwhelming to support the cancellation of the Tory UK Government’s planned £20 cut to Universal Credit next month. It will rip over £1,000 from 5,111 local households.

The Scottish Government has written to the UK Government on eight occasions throughout the pandemic asking for them to make the uplift permanent and to extend it to legacy benefits.

This is in addition to hundreds of anti-poverty campaigners, human rights experts, cross-party committees and the devolved Governments all urging the UK Government to keep the lifeline.

The Tory’s planned cut has also faced opposition from their own Conservative colleagues in Westminster - including former Scottish Tory leader, Ruth Davidson.

Ms Mackay said: “The Scottish Parliament has overwhelmingly spoke and demanded the Tory UK Government halts their plans to scrap the uplift to Universal Credit.

"Sadly, we also witnessed every single Tory MSP failing to stand up to their Westminster bosses in opposing the £20 a week cut – the biggest welfare cut since the 1930s. History will remember them for this deliberate, calculated decision.