Major transformation of Govan key issue for Glasgow council candidates

Govan is set to undergo a major transformation in the coming years and on May 5 residents will have the opportunity to elect the councillors they want to represent them during that process.

The regeneration of Water Row has been approved, with 200 homes and around 3,500 square metres of commercial space planned. The project will connect to the new Govan to Partick bridge, another scheme which is seen as essential to the redevelopment of the area.

The Govan ward, which takes in Drumoyne, Ibrox, Linthouse and Plantation, also includes Shieldhall, Cessnock, Kinning Park and Tradeston. However, Bellahouston, Craigton and Dumbreck fall under the Pollokshields ward after boundary changes in 2017.

From bin collections to support during the cost of living crisis, there will be a range of issues for voters in the area to consider before they go to the polls.

Development of Water Row could start this month.

2017 results

In 2017, Labour’s John Kane was elected with the most first preference votes, picking up 23.46%. Two SNP councillors were elected, Stephen Dornan and Ricky Bell, with Bell going on to become the city treasurer. The final Govan seat on the council went to Allan Young, of the Greens. Turnout in the ward was only 34.3%, with 6.479 valid votes cast.

2022 candidates

Only the SNP representatives are standing again in 2022, with both Kane, Labour, and Young, Greens, opting to step down. The Labour options for the Govan ward are Imran Alam and Ruth Hall while the Greens have picked Dan Hutchison.

The SNP has also selected Funmi Fajemiseye as a candidate while Mamun Rashid has been chosen by the Conservatives. Neil O’Docherty is standing for the Liberal Democrats, Uche Emordi for Alba, William Bonnar for the Scottish Socialist Party and John Flanagan as an independent.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES

Imran Alam (Labour)

Ricky Bell (SNP)

William Bonnar (Scottish Socialist Party)

Stephen Dornan (SNP)

Uche Emordi (Alba)

Funmi Fajemiseye (SNP)

John Flanagan

Ruth Hall (Labour)

Dan Hutchison (Greens)

Neil O’Docherty (Liberal Democrats)