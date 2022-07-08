MP says Secretary of State does not speak for Scotland as he helps prop up ‘caretaker’ PM

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 Cabinet ministers, ministers and aides quit, prompting Mr Johnson to announce he will stand down in the autumn.

Among those who resigned were the Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland and Wales, however Mr Jack remained in post at the Scottiosh Office and put out a statement thanking his “good friend” for for all his work as Prime Minister.

He said: “I am sad to see Boris Johnson stand down as Prime Minister. He has achieved a huge amount in office, including delivering Brexit, supporting the country through Covid, and leading the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"Most importantly, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Union.

“Boris is a good friend, as well as the leader of my party, and I wish him well for the future.

“I know that the next leader of the Conservative Party will build on Boris Johnson’s many achievements. I look forward to the party electing a leader who will unite us, and get on with the business of delivering for people throughout the United Kingdom.”

Mr Johnson announced he would remain in office until a successor is chosen, which he has suggested could be as late as October.

Ms Oswald reacted with fury after seeing Mr Jack applauding Mr Johnson during is speech.

She said: “Boris Johnson has no mandate from Scotland, yet as he limps on as a caretaker Prime Minister, Alister Jack is planning to give him legitimacy by remaining in his government.

“As the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack has overseen a department that has worked with Boris Johnson to dismantle the devolution settlement and return power to Westminster.

“By continuing to serve in this shambolic government, he tries to give the impression that Boris Johnson has the support of the people of Scotland. He doesn’t.