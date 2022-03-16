MSP calls for ‘essential support’ for Glasgow taxi drivers

An MSP has called for ‘essential support’ to help taxi drivers in Glasgow.

Annie Wells, Conservative MSP for Glasgow, asked the Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes about the support available for taxi drivers.

Ms Wells spoke about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had had on taxi drivers, as well as concerns about the impact the proposed second phase of the Low Emission Zone in Glasgow would have on them.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Glasgow taxi drivers have been brutally impacted by lost earnings,” she said. “The industry is on its knees, with warnings over a cab blackout in Glasgow.

The survey aims to find out how people in Glasgow travel.

“Cabbies are now facing further uncertainty with the proposed introduction of the Low Emission Zone in 2023. Can the Scottish Government reiterate what action it is taking to ensure essential support is available for Glasgow’s cab drivers.”

It was announced last week that taxi drivers who are in the process of upgrading their vehicles would not be fined for entering the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) - which includes the city centre - once the new rules are enforced in 2023.

The second phase will see certain vehicles banned from the LEZ, depending on its emissions. There are concerns, however, that many taxi drivers will be driven out of business because of the change.

Financial support

Ms Forbes agreed with the MSP about the impact Covid had had on taxi drivers in Glasgow.

She added: “We have delivered a third grant to taxi drivers over and above the previous two grants.

“I’ve always been clear that no amount of grant funding compensates for loss of earnings, but it does provide an element of support and local authorities have been paying that out, and it would be my sincere hope that all taxi drivers that are eligible have now received that.”