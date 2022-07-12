New fireworks laws are praised by MP

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill introduces several measures aimed at increasing public safety and reducing risks around firework usage, including:

A fireworks licensing system;

Mandatory safety training for those wishing to buy fireworks;

Powers for local authorities to introduce Firework Control Zones;

Restrictions on the use and sale of fireworks;

Criminalising the supply of fireworks and pyrotechnics to under-18s;

Being in possession of a firework or other pyrotechnic in a public place, or at certain places or events, without reasonable excuse also becomes an offence.

A survey by Mr Smith in November 2020 received almost 1,000 responses, with 89.2 per cent supporting fireworks only being permitted at properly regulated public displays.

He requested the matter be debated in the House of Commons at the time - but then Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg refused.

Mr Smith said: “I’m very glad to see the Scottish Government taking the views of my constituents seriously, unlike the UK Government.

"Fireworks are to be enjoyed, but we’ve seen far too many horrific injuries and accidents over the years to simply sit on our hands.