SNP and Greens hold ‘very constructive’ talks over new Glasgow council administration

A new Glasgow City Council administration is expected to be appointed this week after “very constructive” talks between the SNP and Greens.

Following the council elections two weeks ago, the two groups have been meeting for discussions over a possible deal.

The SNP remained the largest party in Glasgow, securing 37 seats to Labour’s 36, and the Greens, who won 10 seats, have said the group with the most councillors deserves the chance to form an administration.

A full council meeting, where groups will put forward their nominations for Lord Provost and the council leader and committee conveners will be agreed, has been scheduled for Thursday (May 19).

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

An SNP spokesman said: “Talks between the SNP and Green leaderships this week have been very constructive and progress has been made towards an administration being proposed and appointed at a meeting of full council on Thursday 19th”.

Last week, the group spokesman said the two parties would discuss “potential areas of cooperation in the best interest of Glasgow”.

After the election results were revealed, Cllr Jon Molynuex, who co-leads the Green group alongside Cllr Martha Wardrop, said his party was “always up for cooperation”.

Asked whether that would be a formal coalition, he said “we will have to wait and see”. The Greens have helped a minority SNP administration pass its annual budget in recent years, without a coalition agreement.

Glasgow Labour leader Malcolm Cunning has approached the Greens over a potential deal with his party but no talks have taken place.