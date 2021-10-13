Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP's concern over children's rights

Rona Mackay MSP

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP added that only independence can ensure we protect everyone in Scotland from the Tories.

After a legal challenge by the Westminster Tory Government, the UK Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament could not enshrine the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law, a bill that was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Mackay said the judgement laid bare the limitations of the devolution settlement in Scotland.

On the same day, the Tories at Westminster cut Universal Credit by £20 a week, taking away from the most vulnerable at a time when they need it most.

Ms Mackay said: “The SNP Scottish Government introduced the UNCRC Bill to put the needs of children in Strathkelvin and Bearsden and across Scotland at the very heart of every decision made by Government and local authorities.

“However, those noble intentions have been scuppered by the Westminster Tories challenge. The court judgment lays bare the limits placed on the Scottish Parliament and within the devolution settlement that we cannot introduce vital protections for our young people – leaving them at the mercy of a callous Tory UK government.

“We cannot trust the Tories to protect future generations in Scotland as they cut Universal Credit, plunging many into poverty.”

“Families in East Dunbartonshire will face a decision of whether to heat their homes or feed their children as the cost of living skyrockets with energy bills increasing and food bills going up.

“The only way we can ensure we protect the future of Scotland from an uncaring Tory UK government is with the full powers of independence.”Scottish Conservative West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal said:“This is disingenuous spin from the local SNP MSP. She knows fine well that my Scottish Conservative colleagues supported this bill in the last Parliament and never disputed the substance of this bill, merely the legality of it.

“Rona Mackay is now peddling the same lines as her SNP Ministerial colleagues and playing nationalist games with children’s rights. The SNP sought to politicise the legislation from the very start and engineered a typical grievance with the UK Government.

“Rona Mackay would be better served lobbying John Swinney to apologise and call on him to pass this legislation urgently.

“As for universal credit, it was lobbying from the Scottish Conservatives who ensured that the uplift was extended for another six months at the height of the pandemic. With restrictions largely lifted and our recovery underway, it is right that there is a focus on getting people back to work.