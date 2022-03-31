Voters urged to register to have their say in May

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on April 18.

In order to vote in May, residents must be on the electoral register.

East Renfrewshire Council is urging people who are not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you live in Scotland and will be 16 or over on May 5, you can register to vote in these elections.

The deadline is midnight on Monday, April 18, and it takes just five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

This year, residents in East Renfrewshire will be voting to elect councillors, who will represent their local area, and make decisions in areas such as education, social care and housing.

Lorraine McMillan, Returning Officer for East Renfrewshire Council, said: “Time is running out to make sure you can take part in these elections.

"They are an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in East Renfrewshire.

"If you’re not registered by April 18, you won’t be able to vote.”

If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don’t need to take any action. If in doubt, you can check by calling 0300 300 0150.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on April 19, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on April 26.