Pollok Park pitches used by Queen's Park FC to be upgraded

Supplied

Football pitches in Pollok Park which are used by Queen’s Park FC are set to be upgraded to allow more use throughout the year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football pitches in Pollok Park which are used by Queen’s Park FC are set to be upgraded to allow more use throughout the year.

City Charitable Trust — a charity set up by Lord Willie Haughey and his wife Lady Susan Haughey — has applied for permission to improve the Lochinch sports facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UK Government grant of £2.36m towards the trust’s reported £4.7m project in Glasgow’s largest park was announced in January last year.

Plans submitted to Glasgow City Council reveal three of four current pitches are set to be upgraded while two new smaller pitches would be marked out. New access paths, extra parking and more floodlights are also proposed.

The aim is to provide a “much-improved” training facility, which would be operated by Queen’s Park FC and used by the Queen’s Park FC foundation, the men’s first team, men’s B team and academy.

Plans state the “enhanced pitches would greatly improve the offering for professional level, development level and grassroots football”, with the synthetic surfaces “allowing play at all times of the year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, there is only one synthetic pitch on the site, with three grass pitches and two grass training areas. These would be upgraded to three 3G synthetic and three grass pitches.

The trust, set up in 2022, receives donations from former Celtic director Lord Haughey’s firm City Facilities Management Holdings UK Ltd, and has provided millions to projects and charitable causes.

It believes the changes would increase the use of the facilities, providing “improved access to sport”.

The charity’s application adds: “The proposed pitches will offer improved facilities to the wide range of user profiles — professional level, development levels and grassroots football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sythnetic surfaces provide increased opportunity for sport to be played throughout the year. Floodlighting allows longer use of the facilities during shorter daylight hours.”

The number of car parking spaces would be increased from 70 to 170, which the application claims will “help keep vehicles from parking along the access road”. Nine trees, one of which has ash dieback, would be removed under the plans.