A popular shop owner is fighting back against a ‘wrong and unjust’ decision to evict his store in Easterhouse

A popular Spar convenience store owner in Easterhouse has launched a petition to fight City Property’s (and by extension owner Glasgow City Council’s) decision to evict his shop from 20 Bogbain Road.

The petition, which launched on Wednesday December 18 and already has 508 signatures at time of writing, claims that the council is unfairly evicting the owner from his businesses premises in Easterhouse.

Shop owner, Usman Manir (or Mad Usy Boy from Shettleston as he goes by) is popular both in the community and on social media for his casual friendly demeanour and celebratory posts of customers carry outs.

Manir has proven to be a successful business owner in the East End of the city in the last few years. The convenience store was only his latest venture - he also owns Cheeky Moo’s Ice Cream shop in Rutherglen and Parkhead, Ruggie Boozers off-license in Rutherglen, and Wards Off Sales in Shettleston.

The convenience store only opened in the last few months, receiving their license to sell alcohol just last month in November.

The petition reads in part: “This eviction hasn’t just cost me my shop; it has cost me my livelihood, my stability, and my health. I poured my heart and soul into this business, which I built from the ground up to serve the local community. Now, I am left devastated, with no income and no way to recover the thousands of pounds I’ve invested in stock, fittings, and equipment.

This has taken a heavy toll on me personally. I’ve struggled with severe depression for years, and this situation has pushed me to my breaking point. The stress has triggered panic attacks and sleepless nights.

“My shop was more than just a business. It was a place where people came together, a hub for the community. Losing it has left a gap in Easterhouse, affecting everyone who relied on the services I provided.

“I can’t do this alone. The stress of this situation is overwhelming, and I need your support now more than ever. Every passing day increases the pain and loss I feel, both financially and emotionally. The longer my shop stays closed, the harder it will be to recover—and I fear I may never get back on my feet if this continues.”

You can read the petition in full by clicking here.