Popular Glasgow city centre late bar hits the market for offers over £1,250,000

Based on the junction of Bath Street and Douglas Street in Glasgow City Centre, Moskito has been listed for sale.

It’s been operating as a nightclub / bar on the site for 23 years - and saw a brief closure before being taken over by the current owner in 2018/2019. It saw a massive refurbishment of £1.45m at this time.

The floor area has a gross internal area of 665 sq. m. (7,158 sq. ft.) - with the front terrace estimated at 70 sq. m. (753 sq. ft.).

Moskito has a license capacity of 532 people inside and 44 in the front terrace. The premises license permits it to open between noon and 3am every day of the week.

The total revenue, net of VAT, has ranged from approximately £1.25 million to £1.45 million over the last three years.

The property is comprised of:

Front External Seating

Main Bar

Side Bar

Customer Toilets

Ancillary Accommodation: commercial kitchen, staff toilets, offices, beer cellar, chill rooms and a variety of stores.

