A popular Loch Lomond tourist attraction has been plunged into administration after more than two decades.

Loch Lomond Seaplanes have went into liquidation after 20 years having announced that they had ceased trading three months ago.

A message on their website has appeared saying: “Please be advised that Loch Lomond Seaplanes has ceased trading. If you have tickets or a flight booked then someone will be in touch directly with you in the near future.”

Supply chain issues regarding parts for the seaplanes was blamed by administrators for subsequent financial issues. No staff were employed to make redundant at the time of the closure.

A spokesperson from Begbies Traynor LLP, said: "Unfortunately, the business had struggled due to supply chain issues with a lack of availability of parts for the seaplanes resulting in them being grounded for four months.

"The subsequent loss of income, together with refund requests from customers and ongoing overheads, led to the company falling behind with its VAT liabilities and ultimately HMRC petitioned the courts to wind up the company.

"At the time of liquidation, there were no staff to make redundant and the planes had been repossessed by the finance providers."

The popular attraction has offered chartered seaplanes and tours since 2003, taking off from Cameron House Hotel.