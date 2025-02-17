Popular North Lanarkshire waterpark to close for six months

A popular North Lanarkshire waterpark will close for six months to allow for essential improvement works.

Time Capsule in Coatbridge, one of North Lanarkshire’s most popular attractions, will close for up to six months from Monday, 3 March to allow essential upgrades to take place - including improvements to the water feature systems, control panels, electrical systems and replacing the pumps.

During the closure, all the other facilities such as the 25m swimming pool, the ice rink, and the gym within the Time Capsule complex will remain open.

Councillor Geraldine Woods, Convener of Communities said: “We know our loyal customers will be disappointed to hear that the waterpark will close for a few months, but the upgrades will guarantee its long-term future.

“We carried out a detailed survey of the waterpark, which highlighted certain areas requiring improvement. “In order to complete these, the waterpark will need to close for between four and six months.”

Active North Lanarkshire said the upgrades will ensure the waterpark continues to be a fun and safe attraction. Improvements to the gym, signage, lifts, and the building’s appearance will also enhance the overall experience for visitors.

The Time Capsule is one of Lanarkshire’s most popular leisure attractions, drawing over 700,000 visitors annually. The gym, the busiest in North Lanarkshire, is also set for an upgrade next year as part of a scheduled improvement programme.

Additionally, work is planned to replace the two non-functioning lifts, improve signage, and to enhance the building’s appearance. The work is part of a phased approach to improve the overall visitor experience at the Time Capsule.

A funding bid will be submitted to the Coatbridge Town Fund for one of the flume replacements, with hopes of exploring other investment opportunities for further improvements.

Active North Lanarkshire said that updates on the progress of the work and the waterpark’s reopening date will be posted on the Time Capsule’s website and social media channels.