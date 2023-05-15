Popular TV presenter and musician visits Glasgow Italian restaurant

Register
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 15th May 2023, 12:27 BST

If you are a lover of music in the UK then you’ll be no stranger to the wonderful Jools Holland who for decades has been providing audiences with some of the best new musical talent arounds on his BBC show ‘Later with Jools Holland’. While in Glasgow he couldn’t resist poppping into local Italian favourite Fratelli Sarti on Bath Street where he’s considered to be a ‘regular’ anytime he is in town.

The former Squeeze pianist is currently out on tour with his rhythm and blues orchestra and will be heading north of Glasgow in a few days to visit Perth Concert Hall on Friday evening (May 19). The performance is also set to include special appearances from Ska legends Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from The Selecter who entertained a packed audience at Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Union in recent weeks.

If he’s not out on the road, you can sometimes catch him on the popular Channel Four programme Celebrity Gogglebox where he tends to sit alongside his old mate and comedian Vic Reeves. He will return to the city later in the year as he is set to play two shows at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo at the beginning of December.

Fratelli Sarti are no strangers to famous faces popping in to try some of their delicious authentic Tuscan/Ligurian cuisine as the likes of Scottish actor James Cosmo and Priscilla Presley have stopped by at their Wellington Street restaurant in recent months. They took to Instagram to thank the music maestro for stopping by.

Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantBBCLegendsPerth Concert HallPerformance