Popular West End ice cream parlour listed for sale

A popular West End cafe and ice cream parlour has been listed for sale, less than a year after opening its doors.

Crumbs on Great Western Road opened its doors last year as a unique ice cream parlour and cafe specialising in artisan ice cream and speciality coffee.

The listing with Scottish Business Agency said the business is: “Crumbs is an attractive, fully fitted cafe in Glasgow’s West End. Focussing on specialty coffee, bakes and gourmet ice cream.

Crumbs is located nearby to Oran Mor, the Botanic Gardens and Glasgow University. When it opened it promised rotating unique flavours, using specialist flavours. The cafe also caters to four-legged friends with the options of dog-friendly ice lollies and pupcakes.

It is a sister venue to La Masa, a taco bar which opened in Glasgow city centre last year.

The listing said that it has a “sizeable basement with kitchen and food prep space” and is “suited to owner-operator or group.”

The business is listed at offers over £37,500.