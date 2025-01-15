Post Office to open new branch in Motherwell following closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Post Office has confirmed that a new branch is to open in Motherwell.

In an e-mail to Councillor Nathan Wilson, it is set out by the Post Office that the organisation has recently appointed an operator to run the new service in the town.

Local postal services were significantly reduced after the previous Motherwell Post Office at Muir Street closed permanently in May 2023.

The Muir Street closure at the top of Motherwell Town Centre was followed by the withdrawal of services from the Airbles Street Civic Square Post Office in February 2024.

The Post Office has said that it hopes the new branch in Motherwell will be able to open in Spring.

No further information has been communicated at this point on the location and address of the replacement Motherwell service.

The Post Office has said that once it is able to release further details, the information will be communicated with the local community and stakeholders.

The alternative Post Offices that are available for residents, who have been impacted by the previous closures, before the new service is established includes the branches at 148 Logans Road in North Motherwell and at 349 Shields Road in Muirhouse.

Councillor Nathan Wilson pictured outside of the previous Civic Square branch after the Post Office announced it would close last year | Contributed

Scottish Conservative Councillor for Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig, Nathan Wilson said: “The Post Office closures in recent years dealt a hammer blow to local service provision and significantly reduced the availability of branches for people to use in Motherwell.

“I made strong representations to the Post Office in the January and July of 2024 and again in the New Year to continually highlight the vital importance of replacing the lost services in Motherwell.

“I am delighted to now receive communication from the Post Office that a replacement branch is to open and with a new operator appointed to manage the service.

“It is absolutely vital that the new branch is established as planned and it would be a major disappointment if any difficulties subsequently emerge.

“I await further details from the Post Office on the proposed replacement service for the town and hopefully, a new branch will be in place for local residents in Motherwell over the next few months.