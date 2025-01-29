Potential new lease holders for Lighthouse announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Lighthouse building could be reopened as a hub for start-up firms working on climate technology.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial talks have been held between Sustainable Ventures Ltd, a climate tech incubator, and Glasgow City Council over a deal to lease the building.

It is hoped the project would secure “private sector investment that will transform the Lighthouse into a net zero innovation hub”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be space for “clean tech companies” in Scotland to start up and grow, with an ambition to create thousands of high-skilled jobs over the first 10 years.

A report to councillors states the scheme could secure the long-term future of the building and support local supply chains.

It also suggests the A-listed building, previously home to The Herald newspaper and Scotland’s centre for architecture and design, could be reopened to tourists and school parties. Most of the property has been closed since the start of the covid pandemic.

Councillors will be asked to approve negotiations over a lease with Sustainable Ventures when they meet on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for development, built heritage, housing and land use, said: “The Lighthouse is a fantastic example of the built heritage which defines Glasgow, a Charles Rennie Mackintosh class right in the heart of the city.

“But it’s been an architectural treasure in search of a purpose for a number of years. The proposal to bring the Lighthouse back into use as a space for hi-tech start-ups is exactly the type of project which can revitalise this wonderful building, bringing new purposes and new agendas to Glasgow’s historic core.”

The Lighthouse was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and completed in 1895. | Contributed

The firm interested in the building is linked to Sustainable Workspaces CIC, which has 130 climate tech start-ups located at their workspace in London.

A council report adds it has “broadly supported over 700 climate tech SMEs to scale, who have raised over £1.3bn and created 6,500 green inclusive jobs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continues: “Sustainable Workspaces CICs’ extensive expertise in Climate Tech ecosystem-building has been harnessed to undertake research with the Scottish Climate Tech ecosystem

“A strong market response has been evidenced with over 500 potential workspace member businesses identified, initial engagement (20+) has shown an exceptional 85% of engaged startups committing to be on a waiting list for membership of the space.

“These companies include businesses from all over Scotland and several from other parts of the UK, including Manchester and London.”

Officials report the project also has ambitions to reintroduce public access for “tourists and school parties for education focusing on the renewable energy sector” and to make event space available to local groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two areas on the upper floors are currently leased out by the council, however one expires in February and the other is on a monthly licence. Two ground floor commercial units would not be included in the proposed deal.