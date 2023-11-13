Princes Square gets set for Christmas magic with launch of festive programme

Glasgow’s Princes Square has launched its Christmas programme and it’s packed full of exciting festive events for all the family!

On Sunday November, 19 it’s the annual Christmas light switch-on event. Pianist, Noreen Flynn will be playing Christmas favourites from 3pm, with Santa Claus doing the official switch on of this year’s lights at 5pm, followed by a performance by award-winning community choir, Soundsational.

Children of all ages will get the chance to meet Santa and his elves and snap a festive photo with them at the Roaming Santa event on Sunday December, 10th and 17th between 2pm – 4pm. This event is free, no booking required.

From Monday 11 - Saturday 23 December it’s the Festival of Choirs featuring daily performances in aid of Quarriers charity – see the full line-up here (this event is free, no tickets required).

Princes Square has been working with Maggie’s Cancer Care Charity throughout 2023 and will be hosting a candlelight concert on Sunday November, 26 with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde choir, followed by a day of concerts on Saturday 2nd December with Rock Choir and Hamilton College Choir – this event is free and not ticketed.

Create your very own door wreath to hang out in style as you learn the art of wreathmaking at the Bee Wild Blooms wreathmaking classes which take place from Friday 8 – Sunday 10 December between 6pm and 8pm. Their florist will guide you through a short demonstration before you start on your own design - no experience is required, and all materials are provided.

Essence of Harris will also be running Festive Wreath Making Workshops on Sunday December, 3 (sold out); Saturday 10 December 5.30pm – 7.30pm and Thursday December, 14 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Tickets are £50. Guided by Louise Wyper of Iris White Floristry, you will make bespoke wreaths for your home using locally sourced materials that embody the essence of Christmas. You can also enjoy a glass of bubbles and an exclusive 10% discount on all Essence of Harris products.

From December 18, there will be late night shopping until 7pm, giving you the chance to grab those last-minute gifts and while you’re in you can enjoy a world of festive flavours at one of Princes Square’s many eateries. From Scottish classics at Cranachan, to tasty Italian dishes at Il Pavone and Zizzi or Barca’s Spanish tapas – there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. Then, visit October’s indoor roof terrace for cocktails and dancing until late.

Katie Moody, Centre Director, Princes Square, commented: “Princes Square really is the place to be at Christmas. We’ve created festive events for all the family – many of which are free to attend. Our 42ft tree is back, with Santa doing the switch on and we’ll have Santa and his elves in for festive photo opportunities with the children.